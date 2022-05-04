2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Shrinks to Single Cab, Would Make a Greater Off-Roader

Given the little or sizeable horsepower gap between the 2022 Silverado ZR2, Ford F-150 Raptor, and Ram 1500 TRX, one would think the former does not stand much of a chance against its rivals. But never underestimate the allure of a traditional, hulking V8.
Well, at least not when it comes to attracting the attention of virtual automotive artists. Ever since it was introduced with the 2022 model year refresh, the Silverado ZR2 has been a constant go-to pickup truck feature for a vast number of pixel masters.
Some went for the extreme off-road appeal, others deemed it worthy of a strip-down to street-naked clothing for a ZZ632/1000 digital project upgrade. Anyway, the gist of everything is that CGI experts have been rather fond of morphing the Silverado lineup into something that GM does not want it to be – a capable two-door, Single Cab pickup truck!
And Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, never fails to amaze and continues to imagine wonderful new ways of improving our feisty, off-road pickup truck dreams. So, after recently playing a “honey, I shrunk the super truck” CGI game with the Ram 1500 TRX to make it look wicked as a Single Cab, he now circled back to the idea and also made a two-door 2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 based on the same rock-crawling, dune-bashing digital coordinates.
Naturally, just like with other regular cab transformations from other, different virtual content creators, the reception has been overwhelmingly positive. Now, all we have to do is wait for someone – perhaps Jim again, to make out a trilogy – to also morph the 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor into something nimbler and with just two doors and lots of space for off-road stuff in the back. Who knows, perhaps OEMs would then understand there is a lucrative market for top Single Cab trims as well…
Some went for the extreme off-road appeal, others deemed it worthy of a strip-down to street-naked clothing for a ZZ632/1000 digital project upgrade. Anyway, the gist of everything is that CGI experts have been rather fond of morphing the Silverado lineup into something that GM does not want it to be – a capable two-door, Single Cab pickup truck!
And Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, never fails to amaze and continues to imagine wonderful new ways of improving our feisty, off-road pickup truck dreams. So, after recently playing a “honey, I shrunk the super truck” CGI game with the Ram 1500 TRX to make it look wicked as a Single Cab, he now circled back to the idea and also made a two-door 2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 based on the same rock-crawling, dune-bashing digital coordinates.
Naturally, just like with other regular cab transformations from other, different virtual content creators, the reception has been overwhelmingly positive. Now, all we have to do is wait for someone – perhaps Jim again, to make out a trilogy – to also morph the 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor into something nimbler and with just two doors and lots of space for off-road stuff in the back. Who knows, perhaps OEMs would then understand there is a lucrative market for top Single Cab trims as well…