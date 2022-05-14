What CarPlay: 2022 Chevy Silverado Gets Custom iPad Upgrade, Looks Factory Installed

The adoption of Android Auto and CarPlay is currently on the rise, and while no accurate figures are available on how many vehicles come equipped with such systems, the number is growing nearly on a daily basis.
Both Google and Apple, however, are aiming for deeper integration of their services in the cabin, and while the search giant has already released Android Automotive, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker is only now working on an evolved version of CarPlay.
In the meantime, if what you’re aiming for is an experience without any compromises, the only option is a fully-featured tablet running Android or iPadOS. Needless to say, keeping an eye on the dashboard isn’t exactly the most convenient thing to do, especially as these devices come with larger screens, hence larger form factors as well.
Custom dash mods are pretty much the answer to the problem, and Soundman Car Audio on YouTube has demonstrated on several occasions that they can end up looking like factory-installed equipment.
The latest such project is aimed at the 2022 Chevy Silverado. The dash mod includes a larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro and a custom panel that still provides access to the stock screen when the tablet is undocked. Of course, the panel also includes a USB-C connector for the iPad, with the tablet sliding in and out with a quick gesture.
The main benefits of having an iPad, and not CarPlay, behind the wheel come down to the apps that you can launch.
CarPlay comes with a series of limitations on this front, so for instance, you can’t watch YouTube or Netflix in the car. Obviously, you’re not supposed to do this while driving anyway, but for those boring moments when you wait to pick up the kids from school, watching a quick video on a large iPad is something that comes in really handy.
