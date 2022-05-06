2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZL1 Single Cab Wants a Piece of the Ram 1500 TRX

A real ZL1 variant of the fourth-gen Chevrolet Silverado? Well, let’s just say that ‘real’ is too big a word to describe this performance truck that only exists in the digital realm.
Sketched out by Jlord8 and shared with his Instagram followers, it brings a sportier approach to the 2022 Chevy Silverado, with a few elements inspired by the Camaro ZL1.
It retains the regular model’s lighting signature up front, but other than that, the whole face was digitally redesigned. The upper and lower grilles have patterns similar to those of the bowtie brand’s muscle car, and the bumper, which has an apron attached to it, is a little on the OTT side if you ask us.
One thing that was changed and doesn’t look like the Camaro ZL1’s is the hood, though the wheels seem to have been sourced from the muscle car. The black bowtie emblem is part of the makeover, and in case you missed it, this hypothetical Silverado ZL1 has lost its rear doors. It also has fewer inches between the axles, and a lowered ground clearance, so, combined with a dedicated suspension setup and beefier brakes visible from behind the new alloys, it should handle quite different compared to the stock workhorse.
In order to benefit from the entire ZL1 experience, the Silverado Single Cab would need to sport the same powertrain, too. That is a supercharged 6.2-liter V8, in case you forgot, which pushes out 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque. The muscle car does the 0 to 62 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration in less than four seconds, and on a good day, it can deal with the quarter-mile in about 10 seconds. The imagined model would be a bit slower, however, due to the fact that it would be bigger and heavier, yet it should still give the Ram 1500 TRX shivers.
