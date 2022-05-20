2023 Nissan Z Drops Virtual Convertible Top, Roadster Takes Double-Bubble Route

These days, the world has been taken by storm by Bavarian sports cars with cool little kidney grilles (3 Series LCI) or humongous nostrils, enhanced pony count, and lower weight, plus limited availability or a jaw-dropping MSRP (BMW M4 CSL). But summer is coming, and we really want our two doors to drop their tops, even if only virtually.
So, with a little help from Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, who continues the dream ride periplus alongside HotCars, we are back into a proper 2023 Nissan Z mood. This is also a humongous grille story, yet it is about one that’s way better executed (in our opinion, at least, feel free to disagree).
Anyway, the publication has been asking talented pixel masters Timothy Adry Emmanuel (aka adry53customs) and Rostislav Prokop to come up with imaginative automobile thoughts. But it seems the latter is moving a little faster across his social media reel to showcase the fruits of their collaboration.
Thus, after a CGI-reborn Pontiac GTO that had the orange muscular look needed to make The Judge proud and a wishful thinking zero-emissions Porsche 911 Cabriolet that borrowed Taycan’s face to provide the EV connection, now it was logically the ripe time for something with a “JDM” flavor.
Possibly the most hyped enthusiast car of the year, the 2023 Nissan Z doesn't just sport a huge grille just like the latest BMWs, but it also comes with just a fraction of the price. Kicking off at less than $40k, Nissan made sure to point out this is the base MSRP for the Coupe version – and we are taking this as a hint that an even cooler OEM Roadster might be slated for arrival further down the line.
Until then, all we can do is have a little faith, some patience, and also check out the virtual Nissan Z Roadster goodies in the video embedded below. Yes, we know this is not the first time a CGI expert drops the top of a seventh-generation Z, but this one comes with a double bubble novelty, and it might just be the most enticing digital depiction seen to date.
