CGI-Reborn Pontiac GTO Has Orange Muscular Look to Make the Judge Proud

General Motors might have pulled the plug on Pontiac’s run across the real automotive world, but people still regularly dream about its models even more than a decade later. Some even do something CGI about it.
GM founded Pontiac late in 1925 as a junior companion to a then-famous brand (Oakland Motor Car Company) but it soon became a lot more popular than its senior and thus witnessed its demise in 1931. Little did they know that decades later, after churning out legendary models like the GTO, it would suffer the same fate.
Well, a lot of automotive water has crossed under the bridge since Pontiac’s demise back in 2010. But the GTO – often credited with popularizing the muscle car segment – lives on (forever) in our hearts. Well, oftentimes people with skill and wits also do something CGI about it. For example, Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, has also joined forces with the good folks over at HotCars for a new digital muscle car series.
So, after initially witnessing Timothy Adry Emmanuel (aka adry53customs) cook up the next-generation 2024 Dodge Challenger “eMuscle” car to pack a big horsepower count and look burnout-ready, now it is time to switch from Stellantis over to General Motors. And a Pontiac GTO revival could not have been more fitting for a muscle car-focused series, of course.
Naturally, no Pontiac GTO tribute would be complete without a splash of orange to make sure “The Judge” fans would be entirely proud. However, I do feel there is a little bit of CGI laziness involved here. For starters, the artist just recycled his traditional estate background instead of coming up with a new one for this fresh series.
Secondly, from certain angles, this cool Pontiac GTO reinvention seems a little bit based on the old BMW 8 Series... Well, maybe it’s just me, and – luckily – the front and rear treatments have a certain swashbuckler feeling of (muscle car pirate) naughtiness!
