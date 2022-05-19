The All-New 2023 Nissan Z Joins Rocket League Before Real-Life Debut

Nissan and Rocket League developer Psyonix have just announced a partnership that will bring one of the car manufacturer’s latest models to the soccar game. Nissan Z Performance, a sports car with a lot of culture and history behind it, will be available in Rocket League starting next week.
Additionally, for Rocket League esports fans, Psyonix announced that team FaZe Clan will join the game’s Championship Series (RLCS) with a specially designed Nissan x FaZe Clan Decal for the new car, which will also be available in the game.
Sold as part of the Nissan Z Performance Bundle, the new car will only be available for purchase between May 26 and June 7. For 1100 in-game credits, Rocket League players will be able to pick up the Nissan Z Performance Bundle, which will also include a Dominux Hitbox, Nissan x FaZe Clan Decal, and a few other items.
Nissan Z Performance Bundle
- Nissan Z Performance Car
- Nissan Z Performance Wheels
- Nissan Z Performance Engine Audio
- Nissan Z Performance Player Banner
- Nissan x FaZe Clan Decal
Although the bundle includes the FaZe Clan Decal for the Nissan Z Performance car, the decal colors will change automatically based on the team’s colors. As with all the previous cars added to the game, the Nissan Z Performance car can’t be customized with certain item types. It’s also important to add that car colors will be locked to either red or blue when using the Nissan x FaZe Clan Decal.
Last but not least, Psyonix announced Nissan will be sponsoring several Rocket League esports events, such as the Nissan Classic RLCS NA Regional (May 27-29), featuring the best players that North America has to offer.
Also, Nissan will be presenting the CRL World Championship on June 3-5, and it will be sponsoring the CRL Fall 2022 Season. Not to mention the Nissan Crew Battles will debut on May 26, an event where Rocket League esports teams will play 3v2, 2v2, and 1v1 matches for a $25,000 prize pool.