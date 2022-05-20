BMW 4 Series LCI Rendered With 2023 BMW 3 Series LCI Design Traits

Before the Bavarian automaker uncovered the G22, everyone was looking at spy photos of the 4 Series, hoping for the worst in terms of styling. BMW proved them right by giving the 3 Series-based coupe a crazy large grille that looks as if it’s sniffing exhaust fumes from the Merc C-Class.
Criticized by automotive designer Frank Stephenson and customizing heavyweight Chip Foose, the snouty front end was defended by the peeps in Munich with the “OK Boomer” ad for the iX electric utility vehicle. We should also remember what design boss Domagoj Dukec told naysayers:
“Not all our products get the same critics. You can see that on something as polarizing as the kidneys on the 4 Series, 20 percent of people are liking it. That fits the type of customers we are targeting.” Wait, this guy implies that 80 percent of people would take a hammer to the 4er’s front fascia?
In any case, BMW did not dare repeat this abomination with the 2023 model year 3 Series, the life cycle impulse as the Bavarian automaker likes to call facelifts. Being joined at the hip to the 4 Series in all of its forms, the redesigned 3er served as inspiration for the rendering before your eyes.
Penned by Hungarian pixel artist X-Tomi Design, the 4 Series LCI design study is – dare I say it – a huge improvement over the pre-facelift version. The slimmer kidney grilles and sporty lower grille bring together sophistication and aggressiveness, but on the other hand, the signature lighting is a bit characterless. Be that as it may, nobody except BMW knows what the life cycle impulse actually holds for the premium-oriented compact coupe.
The worst-case scenario for the 4er LCI would be to go down the BMW 7 Series route with split headlights and an even more exaggerated front grille.
