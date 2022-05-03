CGI Buick Skylark Concept Redefines Lux-Muscle Conventions With Blackwing Oomph

Born way back in 1953 and gone through countless transformations to better cater to and understand changing technology, consumer demands, and the passing standards of modern times, Buick’s Skylark is probably one of the most versatile series ever conceived by the brand.
The first iteration was an eloquent Convertible example of the rock-and-roll 1950s, the early 1960s Special Skylark flirted with the compact car segment, and finally from 1964 onwards it became popular enough to morph into a separate line. Over the years, it evolved towards proper muscle car pride – though it also had a rather rocky way of life.
So, there was a hiatus between 1972 and 1975, followed by a complete demise towards the never-ending fields of automotive Valhalla after the radical wedge-shaped, sharp-pointed grille sixth generation of 1992-1998. However, it certainly does not mean that Buick’s Skylark series has been forgotten or completely abandoned by fans.
Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the pixel master better known as adry53customs on social media, continues the dream muscle car periplus alongside the good folks over at HotCars. So, after the CGI expert initially painted a “pretty” 2024 Dodge Challenger eMuscle picture with lots of CGI horsepower and a burnout-ready attitude and a fellow digital content creator thought of a reborn Pontiac GTO with an orange muscular look to make The Judge proud, the series continues with something of a Buick nature.
This time around, a reinvented, seventh-generation luxury muscle Skylark Concept has taken CGI flight (remember, the skylark is a species of bird) in a quick walkaround video. Luckily, it did not come along just with its gold paintjob and contrasting black wheels. Instead, the author also gave us a few sweet details. So, he says the inspiration was sourced from the second-generation ’69 Skylark, and the old-school muscle car then morphed for the 21st century.
Additionally, the reborn model would be more luxurious than a Camaro, Mustang, and Challenger – but with the same level of Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing of horsepower oomph thanks to a rebadged use of the Chevy Corvette C7 mill.
