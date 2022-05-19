Affordable Chevrolet Trax/Tracker Crossover SUV Coupe Virtually Drops All Camouflage

First introduced for the 1989 model year across the Americas, as a rebadged version of the little Suzuki Escudo/Vitara crossover SUV, the Chevrolet/Geo Tracker has had a rather convoluted history. And there is no reason to believe the records will be set straight.
The initial mini/compact SUV was produced under several brands and had several different lifestyles for many countries. Then, since 2013, the Trax subcompact crossover SUV was also known in some international markets (like South America or Russia) as the Tracker. To add even more mystery to the Trax/Tracker subplot, from 2019 Chevrolet reverted to the former Tracker branding for the Chinese and Latin American regions, effectively replacing the Trax there.
Complicated, right? Well, there is a new layer just added in by the good folks over at Kolesa, who have decided to jump the digital gun with help from Russia-based virtual artist Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media. The pixel master has envisioned for the publication the possible looks of the upcoming budget crossover coupe-SUV offering that will presumably be derived from the Tracker family.
Looking as if the BMW X6 (and all other posh coupe-SUVs) just hit poverty, or as if the sleek Renault Arkana wanted to make fun of Chevrolet and fed them dreams of affordable compact crossover coupe profits, this Tracker version adheres to the latest Chevy design principles yet fails to grasp the entire concept. Even with the author’s use of the cool rear light optics borrowed from the Equinox EV battery-powered electric crossover, there is not much one can do to make this look acceptable.
Well, it is certainly not the first time a CGI expert attempts to imagine a Chevrolet-badged SUV coupe and miserably fails. Maybe the current Chevy design language just does not want to have anything to do with the quirky lines of crossover coupes. Or, perhaps, both Chevy and digital content creators should take a hint and be done with such abnormalities – both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
