Lowered BRZ and GR86 With Custom CGI Widebody Kits Pose as Polished Siblings

Toyota and Subaru have nailed it with the GR86 and BRZ siblings that form part of a dying, traditional breed. They are affordable, sold out in some markets (like the UK), and even have IHS Top Safety Pick+ award recognition in America. What else could anyone want?
Well, aside from commiserating with the poor Brits and Europeans that are only getting a two-year production run for the Toyota GR86 because of regulatory noncompliance, we might hope that over across the big pond (aka the Atlantic Ocean) Subaru and Toyota will not be hiking those prices on a model year basis. However, these feelings are wishful thinking, just like these two bespoke widebody and chrome-polished beauties.
They are the ardent work of Elio Anzora, a virtual artist better known as jdmcarrenders on social media, who is now back in full JDM mood with this couple. Initially, he started separately and also had them looking a bit quirky (especially the white and orange BRZ) via a two-tone appearance package. That one combined with custom widebody ideas – one for the folks over at fenderflares (aka Krotov), and the other for Pandem/Rocket Bunny kit enthusiasts.
Additionally, the author decided his custom Subaru BRZ project should live a bagged JDM life whereas the slow-to-finish (it took him months, allegedly) Vampire Red and Black Toyota GR86 was more after the slammed attitude than anything else. Alas, a friend suggested they should both be done in just one color and the pixel master complied when he got them together.
Now, the main post for the new series shows the classic Millenium Jade GR86 and the purple-flipped Subaru BRZ conjunctly stanced, as well as ultra-lowered on gold, monoblock cast Revolve Wheels APVD No. 0520 (Subie) or GovadForged G47 Pascals (Toyota) while looking like widebody and polished sibling beauties. But wait, there is going to be more, as the CGI expert promises in the description that additional goodies are coming soon!
