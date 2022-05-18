Dodge Dart Turns Jeep-Based EV Compact SUV for its Second Modern Reimagining

Dodge, which currently has a very short list of nameplates in production (just like many other Stellantis brands), has seen a lot of love from virtual automotive artists, as of late. Either with real-world-based logic or with tasteful wishful thinking DNA.
There are just three models in the Dodge range today: Charger sedan, Challenger pony/muscle car, and the Durango family/performance SUV. Soon, as envisioned by many pixel masters, the 2023 Hornet will also arrive as a North American reinterpretation of the subcompact Alfa Romeo Tonale.
But that’s not all, as CGI experts are renowned for their prolific imagination. Thus, some might think that a Dodge Ramcharger three-door SUV revival might be in order, either as an off-road hero to give Bronco some headaches or as a very cool “Street” version. Meanwhile, Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, uses a lot of real-world Stellantis clues to envision the second Dart revival.
So, the original Darts were a line of cars born under the Dodge banner from the 1959 to 1976 model years. Then, one of Stellantis’ previous half incarnations (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles), decided to reinvent the nameplate as a compact sedan based on a Fiat-derived platform – and we all know how it turned out: it died after just three U.S. model years. Now, according to the Behance pixel master, maybe it would be a clever idea to prepare its second reimagining.
Following up on the trio of CGI models (Jeep Jeepster baby truck, Fiat Scudo compact EV SUV, little Peugeot 1008) derived from the recent Jeep compact EV presented by Stellantis, the CGI expert now proposes a most logical case of platform sharing. The Dodge Dart electric SUV sure looks the part of the U.S. carmaker. But it also does not stray too far away from the source, thus presumably making it easier for the two to hypothetically share the same production line. What do you think, would it be a good idea?
