RB25DET-Swapped Time Attack “Long Boy” BMW Wagon Feels so Outrageously Cool

Over in the real world, things are progressing towards a slightly normal BMW future with the company's 2023 (G20) 3 Series LCI packing slim yet normal headlights, no humongous kidney grille, and a massive new interior display. But across the virtual realm, we need to look back into the past and be done with it real fast - time attack-style!
BMW just gave us a much-needed OEM break from the usual double-coffin kidney grille polemics and the newly minted split headlight flagship controversies with this 3 Series facelift. But, as it turns out, virtual automotive artists have a way of remixing perception into something that’s both outrageous yet stunningly cool at the same time. Plus, it has a vintage atmosphere and probably enough oomph to fight a 21st-century supercar.
So, Elio Anzora, the virtual artist better known as jdmcarrenders on social media, again got a little sidetracked from the usual JDM style via this crazy Euro station wagon. We are only starting to fully appreciate his detours, as the new one comes after digital projects like a Ferrari 308 GTS that was front-swapped to a Hellcat V8 dragster life or a new yet patina-heavy Ford Bronco platform truck with towering heavy-duty pipes and a matching second-gen predecessor on its back.
Yet, it might be the one to upset purists the most, as it hits as many panic triggers as possible within both the Euro and JDM realm. Thus, what we have here almost looking pink is a heavily exposed carbon fiber-clad BMW E34 (as far as I can tell, feel free to correct me) 5 Series station wagon that’s slammed, widened, and almost ready for a virtual Time Attack racecar lifestyle.
There are still a few things to sort out, according to the pixel master – such as the Hoonicorn-inspired inboard suspension setup for the rear, or the full race interior. But, until then, the CGI expert just could not help but share the exterior looks and also hint this “Long Boy” has been treated to a twin-turbo Nissan Skyline RB25DET powerplant initially used for a previous Toyota Supra project. Oh, and did anyone notice the Volk AV3s have gold details or was it just me?
So, Elio Anzora, the virtual artist better known as jdmcarrenders on social media, again got a little sidetracked from the usual JDM style via this crazy Euro station wagon. We are only starting to fully appreciate his detours, as the new one comes after digital projects like a Ferrari 308 GTS that was front-swapped to a Hellcat V8 dragster life or a new yet patina-heavy Ford Bronco platform truck with towering heavy-duty pipes and a matching second-gen predecessor on its back.
Yet, it might be the one to upset purists the most, as it hits as many panic triggers as possible within both the Euro and JDM realm. Thus, what we have here almost looking pink is a heavily exposed carbon fiber-clad BMW E34 (as far as I can tell, feel free to correct me) 5 Series station wagon that’s slammed, widened, and almost ready for a virtual Time Attack racecar lifestyle.
There are still a few things to sort out, according to the pixel master – such as the Hoonicorn-inspired inboard suspension setup for the rear, or the full race interior. But, until then, the CGI expert just could not help but share the exterior looks and also hint this “Long Boy” has been treated to a twin-turbo Nissan Skyline RB25DET powerplant initially used for a previous Toyota Supra project. Oh, and did anyone notice the Volk AV3s have gold details or was it just me?