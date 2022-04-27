CGI Ferrari 308 GTS Becomes “DORRARI,” a Front-Swapped Hellcat V8 Dragster

“So, Ferrari and its customers are known for being purists...” must be one of the understatements of the entire automotive world. However, it puts things into perspective and serves as a forewarning for all Tifosi!
Given that Elio Anzora is a virtual artist better known as jdmcarrenders on social media, one would easily expect nothing else but Japanese heroes across his feed. However, nobody should be obsessed with just one region of the automotive world. Especially not when you could come up with cool virtual projects like a new and old patina-driven Ford Bronco towing platform with towering Class 8 pipes and a matching second-generation riding in the back, right?
Well, after things got back on the usual JDM track for a while, the pixel master again broke out of his comfort zone and is now proposing something that is a combination of a European mid-engine sports car and full send Americana drag car! Yep, one can only say this CGI expert is audacious and outrageous at the same time, but we are going to refrain from that because we just fell in love with “DORRARI.”
Do not ask us why the author’s wheelie bar-equipped Ferrari 308 GTS is called that way. There is a lengthy description of the project, but no hints regarding the nameplate choice. Anyway, let us get back to the virtual monster at hand. So, enthusiasts would do well to remember the 308 GTS (Targa top) was a mid-engine wonder back in its day. Well, that changed along with its focus switch from winding tracks to straight-line dragstrips.
Now the “ruined Italian sports car” arrives as a Pro Mod-inspired digital makeover that has all the goodies neatly tucked away as “subtly” as possible. Alas, the meaty rear Hoosiers are impossible to hide, along with the wheelie bar, the huge side exhaust. Or the fact that we are now dealing with a front-engined CGI beast that sports an SRT Hellcat V8 swap!
