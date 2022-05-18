650-HP 1937 Nash LaFayette Ditches Classic Lifestyle, Will Harbor a Modern LT4

“Standing out in a crowd” has been in use across the automotive industry like forever. So much so that it has become a bit trivial and mundane, especially if one manages to stand out in the wrong kind of crowd. But this 1937 Nash LaFayette (probably) has no chance of failing.
True, what we are looking at – for the moment, at least – is a neat set of renderings. This is because we have found this veritable classic-to-modern stunner courtesy of Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, who takes us on yet another quick journey of rendering-to-reality discovery.
So, after a recent “classic” Chevy Chevelle SS that had a lowered widebody and digitally hid a cool secret between its LEDs ahead of the real-world build, now it is time to go down even further along the lanes of automotive history. And we are going back to the point when the Nash Motors Company was still alive and well as the auto division of the Nash-Kelvinator Corporation.
In 1924, it absorbed LaFayette Motors, and by 1937, the latter ceased to be an independent brand – around that same time a 1937 Nash LaFayette was also born as the most affordable model in the marque’s lineup. Now, some 85 years later, this example is being set up for a new lease of South Cali Hot Rod life, ditching the classic car style in the process and adopting a series of 21st-century modernization measures.
Based on this pre-build visualization from the pixel master, the Southern California-based experts over at Customs by Lopez will proceed to morph this into a monster/stunner. The ritzy CGI design implies some of the new performance traits, and luckily enough there is a comprehensive list of enhancements waiting in line.
Chief among them will be, of course, the 376ci (6.2-liter) supercharged LT4 V8 swap, coupled with a 4L75E automatic transmission, and many more. And it is all to make sure it not only looks rad, but it is also capable of using all of the intended 650 ponies!
