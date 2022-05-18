Lexus LX 600 Hunkers Down Murdered-Out and With CGI “Shadow Line” Finesse

Cadillac’s recently unleashed 2023 Escalade-V might be all the rage among full-size SUV enthusiasts these days but that does not mean anyone can play with its 682-pony count just yet. Not in OEM form, and certainly not as the latest aftermarket hero.
We mentioned the 2023 Caddy Escalade-V not just because we love the idea of a hulking SUV with the high performance of a sports car but also because it was on the to-do list of Russia-based virtual artist Nikita Chuicko. Better known as kelsonik on social media, he continues to alternate between work projects and the “Shadow Line” CGI series like clockwork.
So, after the virtual ‘Slade baller, a new Range Rover Sport tucked on CGI aftermarket wheels, and a cool digital visualization of the unofficial next-generation Mazda6 on the fresh RWD architecture for the good folks over at Kolesa, he is fully back into “Shadow Line” mood. And by that, we mean the pixel master also chose a hero model that works like wonders for some virtual murdered-out attire.
This 2022 Lexus LX Ultra Luxury with a full-black spindle grille, featuring a lowered suspension setup, and matching black aftermarket wheels also gets the signature “Shadow Line” treatment and arrives as a natural follow up to the CGI expert’s fictional Toyota Land Cruiser 300 “Shadow Line,” so both could spite either Euro stars like the 2023 BMW X7 LCI or Americana wonders, such as the regular Caddy Escalade.
Well, there is just one issue with this murdered-out 2022 Lexus LX 600 “Shadow Line.” It sure looks menacing and ready to stand out in any crowd, but we still feel it might be a tad underpowered against the possible customization rivals. After all, the twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter gasoline V6 does not even hold a candle against a 2023 X7 M60i, let alone the 2023 Caddy Escalade-V!
So, after the virtual ‘Slade baller, a new Range Rover Sport tucked on CGI aftermarket wheels, and a cool digital visualization of the unofficial next-generation Mazda6 on the fresh RWD architecture for the good folks over at Kolesa, he is fully back into “Shadow Line” mood. And by that, we mean the pixel master also chose a hero model that works like wonders for some virtual murdered-out attire.
This 2022 Lexus LX Ultra Luxury with a full-black spindle grille, featuring a lowered suspension setup, and matching black aftermarket wheels also gets the signature “Shadow Line” treatment and arrives as a natural follow up to the CGI expert’s fictional Toyota Land Cruiser 300 “Shadow Line,” so both could spite either Euro stars like the 2023 BMW X7 LCI or Americana wonders, such as the regular Caddy Escalade.
Well, there is just one issue with this murdered-out 2022 Lexus LX 600 “Shadow Line.” It sure looks menacing and ready to stand out in any crowd, but we still feel it might be a tad underpowered against the possible customization rivals. After all, the twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter gasoline V6 does not even hold a candle against a 2023 X7 M60i, let alone the 2023 Caddy Escalade-V!