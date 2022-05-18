2024 Ram 1500 EV Gets Imagined With Sleek Design and Huge 500-Mile Range

While the 2022 GMC Hummer EV and Rivian R1T are already on the market, the big fight (according to many) will be duked out between the traditional Detroit Three and a certain Tesla pickup truck. So, is everyone ready?
Well, as far as the real world is concerned, the next in line to surprise and amaze is the 2022 Ford F-150 Lighting, which not only started production recently but has also begun shipping units to nationwide dealerships. That is going to cause a ruckus among the GMC and Rivian officials, but also with Chevy, Ram, and Tesla folk.
However, across the virtual realm, things still have a natural balance and order. The 2022 Ford F-150 Lighting is now out and about, and the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV has been officially unveiled, so pixel masters need to attend to the unofficial reveal of the last of the Big Detroit Three – Ram’s 1500 EV version. And Marouane Bembli, the virtual artist better known as TheSketchMonkey on social media, is again diving inside the newly-minted American EV pickup truck sector.
After recently playing with EVs like the Lucid Motors Air Estate, the zero-emission Chrysler LeBaron revival, a flashback Ford imagined as the “Cyber-Taurus” EV station wagon Tesla does not want to have, and even morphing the 2024 Silverado EV into a four-door sedan or the Mach-E into the Mustang it was always meant to be, now he is being serious and thorough with the 2024 Ram 1500 EV.
So, first things first, the CGI expert gives us his opinion on the 2022 F-150 Lighting and 2024 Silverado EV matters, as the pixel master considers both brands have adopted vastly different styling philosophies. Then, and only from the ten-minute mark onwards, he finally kicks off the ICE Ram 1500 TRX transformation by using the Ram Revolution teasers to imagine the potential outlook of the sleek 2024 Ram 1500 EV.
Plus, the artist also thinks it might come with a spectacular 500-mile (805 km) driving range! Take that, you (equally) belated Tesla Cybertruck.
