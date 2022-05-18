2023 BMW 3 Series LCI Breaks Cover With Slimmer Headlights, Massive New Interior Display

Well, there you have it, folks, proof that BMW is still capable of making conventional-looking cars, although to be fair, the foundation was already there, seen as how we’re not talking about an all-new 3 Series, but rather the updated variant of the current G20 generation, which was unveiled back in 2018 at the Paris Motor Show.
In terms of visuals, this updated 3 Series model (both the sedan and the Touring/wagon variant) comes with slimmer headlights featuring clear contours, updated DRLs, a slightly restyled grille and new bumpers. Customers can get adaptive LED headlights as an option, which are identifiable by the blue accents inside their covers.
At the rear, there’s a new apron with a cleaner design, while the tailpipe finishers now measure either 90 or 100 mm in diameter, depending on which engine you choose.
Of course, if you want a more aggressive look and stance, go for the M Sport package, with the honeycomb grille pattern, M alloy wheels, larger wheels and sportier looking bumpers. Meanwhile, customers can also choose the M Sport Pro package, which is a novelty, and it comes with extended M high-gloss Shadowline trim, M lights Shadowline and M Sport brakes with red calipers.
In terms of exterior colors, the pallet includes Skyscraper Gray metallic and M Brooklyn Gray metallic as part of the M Sport package, while BMW Individual Frozen Pure Gray metallic and Frozen Tanzanite Blue metallic have been added to the range too.
Moving on to the interior, we have BMW’s new Curved Display as standard, featuring a 12.3-inch screen behind the steering wheel and a 14.9-inch control display above the center console. The two merge to create a single fully digital high-resolution unit. Also new is the selector lever for the 8-speed Steptronic gearbox, positioned in the control panel on the center console together with the Start/Stop button, iDrive Controller, Driving Experience Control buttons, parking brakes and more.
As for the powertrains, you can get the 2023 BMW 3 Series sedan in one of three available plug-in hybrid variants, while the Touring version offers a choice of four. Meanwhile, four gasoline and four diesel engines with four or six cylinders are available for both the Sedan and Touring.
In the United States, buyers will be able to choose between four different engine specifications in the 330i, 330e, M340i and M340i xDrive.
Standard equipment in the U.S. for the 330i/330e pair includes 18-inch alloy wheels, sport leather steering wheel, moonroof, power front seats, open pore fine Wood Oak Grain trim, ambient lighting, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, LED headlights and more. Meanwhile, the M340i spec adds M Sport brakes with blue calipers, M Sport differential, variable sport steering, M Sport package, Aluminum Anthracite trim, M Sport suspension, double-spoke bi-color wheels and Comfort Access keyless entry.
The 2023 BMW 3 Series will arrive in U.S. showrooms this summer in July, with pricing to be announced at a later date.
