2022 Chevy Tahoe Z71 Virtually Gains Trail Boss Goodies to Mirror Silverado

It's been almost three years since Chevrolet unveiled the fifth generation Tahoe full-size SUV at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, and one cannot say the seven/eight-seat vehicle is certified fresh. It is not rotten old either, so we are only going to see a major update around the 2024MY.
But until that happens, some people might be inclined to believe the hulking SUV needs even more goodies aside from the six-trim range, 4x2/4x4 capabilities, and a trio of gasoline and diesel engines. Such as improved off-road chops, even going above and beyond what the current Z71 version has on offer, even if only digitally.
The virtual artist better known as c_zr1 on social media gives us more CGI Tahoe food for thought in the form of a fifth-gen full-size SUV with Trail Boss DNA borrowed from the Silverado LT pickup truck sibling. And it should not come as a major surprise since the pixel master has been thoroughly interested in imagining the possible looks of 2024-refreshed Tahoes in both SS and RST trims already. Now, he thinks the Trail Boss version should arrive as soon as possible, meaning he just based the digital presentation on the current 2022 Tahoe Z71.
According to the author, the vision comes just in case Chevrolet might have some thoughts on introducing a new class level above the current Z71 and it naturally snatches the Trail Boss moniker from the Silverado pickup truck. The pixel master showcases this Tahoe Z71 Trail Boss with an even higher off-road-oriented suspension setup, beefy 33 to 35-inch all-terrain tires, and even electronic locks for the front and rear differentials.
Now, truth be told, we like the idea of a Chevy Tahoe Z71 Trail Boss. But we would not hold our breath for it, as the real-world Tahoe Z71 trim already kicks off at an MSRP of $63,195 when equipped with the 5.3-liter V8 engine and just switching to the mighty 6.2-liter V8 already includes a hefty penalty starting from $71,695. Then, adding the Trail Boss on top of that would probably bring an $80k-something price tag!
The virtual artist better known as c_zr1 on social media gives us more CGI Tahoe food for thought in the form of a fifth-gen full-size SUV with Trail Boss DNA borrowed from the Silverado LT pickup truck sibling. And it should not come as a major surprise since the pixel master has been thoroughly interested in imagining the possible looks of 2024-refreshed Tahoes in both SS and RST trims already. Now, he thinks the Trail Boss version should arrive as soon as possible, meaning he just based the digital presentation on the current 2022 Tahoe Z71.
According to the author, the vision comes just in case Chevrolet might have some thoughts on introducing a new class level above the current Z71 and it naturally snatches the Trail Boss moniker from the Silverado pickup truck. The pixel master showcases this Tahoe Z71 Trail Boss with an even higher off-road-oriented suspension setup, beefy 33 to 35-inch all-terrain tires, and even electronic locks for the front and rear differentials.
Now, truth be told, we like the idea of a Chevy Tahoe Z71 Trail Boss. But we would not hold our breath for it, as the real-world Tahoe Z71 trim already kicks off at an MSRP of $63,195 when equipped with the 5.3-liter V8 engine and just switching to the mighty 6.2-liter V8 already includes a hefty penalty starting from $71,695. Then, adding the Trail Boss on top of that would probably bring an $80k-something price tag!