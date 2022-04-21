2023 Toyota GR86 Sells Out in the UK Within 90 Minutes

Affordable sports cars are a dying breed. Over in the United Kingdom, for example, your only budget-friendly choices are the aging Mazda MX-5 Miata that retails at £24,765 ($32,280 for the 1.5-liter engine or the new Toyota GR86 that costs £29,995 ($39,100) for the only trim available.
The larger of the two Japanese automakers made it clear that GR86 production is limited in both numbers and timeframe. The boxer-engined sports car will be available in this part of the world for only two years. The self-imposed scarcity can be explained by the draconic emission standards, but Autocar further notes noncompliance with incoming crash regulations.
The cited publication highlights that UK allocations have sold out within 90 minutes, yet only Toyota knows exactly how many cars are spoken for. The low price played a big role, there’s no denying that, but as mentioned beforehand, the GR86 comes in a single well-equipped grade that offers pretty much everything you need in a sports car. The previous generation, for reference, sold a grand total of 7,500 examples in the United Kingdom.
The third model in the Gazoo Racing lineup comes with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic. The latter transmission is borderline sacrilegious in this kind of vehicle, but on the other hand, you do get a lot for your money. As opposed to the row-your-own gearbox, the torque-converter automatic adds the likes of Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, and Automatic High Beams.
Six tenths of a second slower to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour), the automatic definitely isn’t for the keen driver. Regardless of transmission, the GR86 for the United Kingdom features LED headlights, illuminated entry, blind-spot monitoring, smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, a reversing camera, and 18-inch black alloys with Michelin rubber boots.
Gifted with both port and direct fuel injection, the 2.4-liter boxer in the GR86 is much obliged to offer 231 bhp (234 ps) and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm).
