Stanced BMW 330e Touring LCI Looks Widebody-Ready for Electro-CGI Road Trips

After previously taking care of the massive profit-generator flagships (X7 LCI, Alpina XB7, new i7, and 7 Series) and igniting a whole new controversy chapter, BMW is now having a blast with the run-of-the-mill, best-selling 3 Series. And everyone digs it.
What’s not to like about the updated G20/G21 LCI (Life Cycle Impulse, aka a facelift)? There’s no humongous double-coffin in sight, the slimmer headlights have not been split up, and inside thrones a massive new infotainment display. Meanwhile, anyone who does not appreciate the smaller boot of a traditional sedan can still gain access to the sleek-looking 3 Series Touring.
Sure, there might be a pricing issue, to begin with, as the sedan kicks off at no less than €43,900 ($45,984 at the current exchange rates) at home in Germany and the station wagon is even costlier, starting from €45k ($47,136). But we all know that a premium lifestyle is both expensive and well worth it. So, BMW is having a blast with its 3 Series-related news.
And we are gladly along for the ride because the 2023 BMW M3 CS was just spied on the Nürburgring Nordschleife by our praying photographer partners and the 2023 BMW M4 CSL is due in just a few hours from now (at the time of writing, May 19th, 2022), according to the latest BMW M GmbH teaser. Now, we must admit that we got a little caught by the BMW wave. But, perhaps, that’s exactly what happened over across the virtual realm, as well.
Ildar, the pixel master better known as ildar_project on social media, has decided to swiftly entice us with his take on the newly introduced G21 BMW 3 Series LCI, mere hours after the Bavarian automaker’s official presentation. And, unlike other quick CGI projects from certain digital content creators, this one is not a subtle makeover, at all.
Indeed, there is just one POV to speak of, for now. But other than that, this is clearly one G21 Touring you would not want to mess with. Not when getting the family luggage ready for a feisty yet sustainable road trip – this is a 330e, after all – and not when hitting the latest stanced and widebody car event!
