Brabus Waves Magic Wand Over the Rolls-Royce Ghost, Gives It New Features, More Power

Brabus has been on a roll these past few days, as they have unveiled several brand-new projects, including some that have nothing to do with their usual builds. One of them is the Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended, based on the second-generation luxury sedan, which bears the Brabus 700 moniker.
Sporting exclusive upgrades inside and out, and a power boost, the Series II Rolls-Royce Ghost by Brabus has exposed carbon fiber add-ons on the outside. The front apron, bumper inserts, rear diffuser, and trunk lid spoiler were all made of the lightweight material, and they are said to reduce lift at high speeds.
Finished in shadow chrome, just like the new logos added to the rear pillars, the 9x22-inch front and 10.5x22-inch rear wheels, wrapped in 265/35 and 305/30 tires respectively, contribute to the enhanced nature of the British four-door model. The lowering module, also signed by Brabus, brings the entire body by up to 20 mm (0.8 in) closer to the ground.
As elegant as the exterior, the cabin has been reupholstered in porcelain-colored leather, with diamond quilting, and black piping for contrast. More black elements are included, together with carbon fiber trim. The rear passenger compartment features a pair of captain’s chairs, with heating, ventilation, and memory functions. Stainless steel pedals, exposed carbon scuff plates that are backlit, and the tuner’s logo can be seen here as well.
A new sports exhaust system, with valve control, and carbon tailpipes, together with the PowerXtra module, have bumped the output and torque of the twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 engine by 129 ps (127 hp / 95 kW) and 100 Nm (74 lb-ft). As a result, the mill now kicks out 700 ps (690 hp / 515 kW) and 950 Nm (701 lb-ft), enabling a 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration in 4.6 seconds, according to Brabus, and a top speed electronically capped at 250 kph (155 mph).
Pricing for the Brabus 700 Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended has been set at €649,191.41 ($682,118) in Germany by the tuner.
Finished in shadow chrome, just like the new logos added to the rear pillars, the 9x22-inch front and 10.5x22-inch rear wheels, wrapped in 265/35 and 305/30 tires respectively, contribute to the enhanced nature of the British four-door model. The lowering module, also signed by Brabus, brings the entire body by up to 20 mm (0.8 in) closer to the ground.
As elegant as the exterior, the cabin has been reupholstered in porcelain-colored leather, with diamond quilting, and black piping for contrast. More black elements are included, together with carbon fiber trim. The rear passenger compartment features a pair of captain’s chairs, with heating, ventilation, and memory functions. Stainless steel pedals, exposed carbon scuff plates that are backlit, and the tuner’s logo can be seen here as well.
A new sports exhaust system, with valve control, and carbon tailpipes, together with the PowerXtra module, have bumped the output and torque of the twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 engine by 129 ps (127 hp / 95 kW) and 100 Nm (74 lb-ft). As a result, the mill now kicks out 700 ps (690 hp / 515 kW) and 950 Nm (701 lb-ft), enabling a 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration in 4.6 seconds, according to Brabus, and a top speed electronically capped at 250 kph (155 mph).
Pricing for the Brabus 700 Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended has been set at €649,191.41 ($682,118) in Germany by the tuner.