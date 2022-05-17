2023 BMW M3 CS Spied on the Nurburgring With No Badges, Fails at Anonymity

BMW is working on several exciting models this year, and the M division is not slouching one bit. As you may be aware, the M Division is celebrating a big anniversary this year, so many new versions, as well as new models, are coming to the market. The M3 CS, as seen in the photo gallery, is one of them.
Our spy photographers have provided us with a set of images of the upcoming BMW M3 CS, which was spotted right next to an M4 CSL. Both models seem to share brakes, the headlight's interior design, and a carbon fiber front splitter, as well as numerous other components.
A big difference between the M4 CSL and the M3 CS is the fact that the latter, even in prototype form, comes with iDrive 8, as well as a big screen for its gauge cluster. You can check out the panel in the photo gallery, and it will probably be finished in piano black.
Another interesting element is the fact that the rear side windows are camouflaged, and it is tricky to see what happens in the back. While the M4 CSL will have a rear seat delete, at least as an optional extra, it is still unclear if BMW will do the same with the M3 CS.
The German marque might go ahead and “pull a GTAm” (trademark pending for this pun) with the CS version of the M3, as Alfa Romeo has done with the Giulia Quadrifoglio, but, then again, it might not.
Since the photos from the rear of the prototype do not show any headrests, that could mean that there is no back seat in the M3 CS, or that this prototype did not have one.
BMW might go a different route here, and introduce a distinctive backseat, made out of two bucket seats, with just a bit of storage room between them. The latter variant would be cooler than no rear seats at all, if you ask us.
Mind you, if the rear bucket seats from the M5 CS had been implemented in the M3 CS, the vehicle would have had visible headrests in the back, but this is not the case with the prototype seen in the photos.
Looking back at the M5 CS rear seats, we spot a set of child seat latches of the ISOFIX kind, which would help the car be just a bit more practical than one that does not have them at all.
Meanwhile, the front seats look like the ones in the M4 CSL, which makes sense, although these will not be foldable because of obvious reasons.
Existing rumors point to around 540 horsepower from the turbocharged inline-six-cylinder motor, while the only transmission option will be an automatic, if the sources are reliable.
The M3 CS is expected to be lighter than the regular model, which is why it has multiple elements made out of carbon fiber reinforced plastic or just carbon fiber, depending on the part, but we do not have any figures to reveal the difference in weight.
While the BMW M division is celebrating its big anniversary this year, the deliveries of the upcoming 2023 BMW M3 CS might only start in Spring 2023, though.
BMW might surprise everyone and just launch it sooner, which would make a pre-order confirmation e-mail a happy surprise on Christmas day. Just a thought, BMW execs, write it down just in case.
A big difference between the M4 CSL and the M3 CS is the fact that the latter, even in prototype form, comes with iDrive 8, as well as a big screen for its gauge cluster. You can check out the panel in the photo gallery, and it will probably be finished in piano black.
Another interesting element is the fact that the rear side windows are camouflaged, and it is tricky to see what happens in the back. While the M4 CSL will have a rear seat delete, at least as an optional extra, it is still unclear if BMW will do the same with the M3 CS.
The German marque might go ahead and “pull a GTAm” (trademark pending for this pun) with the CS version of the M3, as Alfa Romeo has done with the Giulia Quadrifoglio, but, then again, it might not.
Since the photos from the rear of the prototype do not show any headrests, that could mean that there is no back seat in the M3 CS, or that this prototype did not have one.
BMW might go a different route here, and introduce a distinctive backseat, made out of two bucket seats, with just a bit of storage room between them. The latter variant would be cooler than no rear seats at all, if you ask us.
Mind you, if the rear bucket seats from the M5 CS had been implemented in the M3 CS, the vehicle would have had visible headrests in the back, but this is not the case with the prototype seen in the photos.
Looking back at the M5 CS rear seats, we spot a set of child seat latches of the ISOFIX kind, which would help the car be just a bit more practical than one that does not have them at all.
Meanwhile, the front seats look like the ones in the M4 CSL, which makes sense, although these will not be foldable because of obvious reasons.
Existing rumors point to around 540 horsepower from the turbocharged inline-six-cylinder motor, while the only transmission option will be an automatic, if the sources are reliable.
The M3 CS is expected to be lighter than the regular model, which is why it has multiple elements made out of carbon fiber reinforced plastic or just carbon fiber, depending on the part, but we do not have any figures to reveal the difference in weight.
While the BMW M division is celebrating its big anniversary this year, the deliveries of the upcoming 2023 BMW M3 CS might only start in Spring 2023, though.
BMW might surprise everyone and just launch it sooner, which would make a pre-order confirmation e-mail a happy surprise on Christmas day. Just a thought, BMW execs, write it down just in case.