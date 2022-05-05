2023 BMW M4 CSL Teased Ahead of May 20 Unveiling

BMW’s M Division has officially put the spotlight on the M4 CSL, releasing two teaser pics of the model that will premiere this month at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy.
Set to debut a little over two weeks from today, on May 20, the 2023 BMW M4 CSL celebrates BMW M’s 50th anniversary. It is a lighter, more powerful, and quicker version of the M4 Coupe and M4 Competition Coupe that follows in the footsteps of its iconic predecessors, including the E92 M3 GTS and E46 M3 CSL.
In terms of styling, it will easily stand out next to the ‘regular’ versions of the new-gen M4, featuring headlights developed by the M Division, with a yellow-ish hue, similar to those of the bigger M4 CS. The taillights should be exclusive too, and so will the large kidney grille up front, with horizontal slats, chin spoiler attached to the bumper, likely made of carbon fiber, ducktail spoiler integrated into the trunk lid, new diffuser, and quad exhaust pipes.
We’d expect several logos, otherwise limited to this model, to further bedeck the body. The wheels should be on the bespoke side too, and it will definitely launch with new color options, like the matte grey with black racing stripes seen in the teasers that have since been removed from the brand’s social media channels. The upgrades will continue in the cockpit, with new front seats, exclusive upholstery and trim, and maybe additional carbon fiber accents to further emphasize its sportier nature.
Besides the visual upgrades, the 2023 M4 CSL is understood to feature a tweaked chassis with stiffer suspension. Uprated brakes will definitely be on deck, too, helping the car stop quicker. The German car firm has yet to release any details about the powertrain, but it is expected to get a more powerful version of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six powering the M4 Competition Coupe.
In the latter, the engine is good for 503 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque, enabling a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 3.8 seconds when ordered with rear-wheel drive and 3.4 seconds in the all-wheel drive model. The M4 CSL, expected with around 540 hp, is rumored to launch with the xDrive rear-biased all-wheel drive system and an automatic gearbox. However, some believe that it might get the six-speed manual transmission as an option, though we’d take it with the proverbial pinch of salt.
Subsequent to its unveiling, the first units of the 2023 M4 CSL should start arriving at dealers in the coming months. In the United States, it might touch down this fall, and it will be more expensive than the M4 Competition xDrive Coupe, the current range-topper of the series, which carries an MSRP of $79,000. The M4 Competition Coupe starts at $74,900, and the M4 Coupe at $72,000.
