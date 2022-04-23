This 2022 BMW M5 CS In Brands Hatch Gray Metallic Is Currently a Brooklyn Resident

The latest BMW M5 generation is actually the first one to feature a CS version, and the consensus already points to this being one of the most spectacular super sports sedans to ever come out of Germany.
Compared to a “regular” M5, the CS variant weighs less by about 256 lbs (116 kg), and while the top speed wasn’t increased during development, the Bavarian carmaker did increase power all the way to 627 hp (635 ps) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque.
The M5 CS is available in just three colors, two of which are BMW Individual colors. The one we just found on Bring a Trailer is a 2022 Brands Hatch Gray Metallic example, and based on the ad, it’s peacefully awaiting its next owner inside of a Brownstone garage, somewhere in Brooklyn, NY.
I have to say, there’s something about driving this type of car in NYC that speaks to the character of the owner – it's likely that they’re genuine car enthusiasts, which explains why the vehicle already has 418 miles (672 km) on the clock, despite being brand new.
Visually, you get everything you’re supposed to get from a CS, including the bronze accents on the grille, fender trim and badges, not to mention the Bronze-finished 20-inch wheels, wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. Other highlights include the quicker steering ratio, revised Dynamic Damper Control, stiffer springs, adaptive LED headlights with Laserlight, plus several carbon fiber bits (roof panel, front splitter, rear spoiler, rear diffuser, side mirrors).
Inside, you get a mix of carbon fiber, gloss black trim, Black Merino leather and Alcantara, while amenities include the Active Driving Assistant, wireless charging for your mobile device, Wi-Fi hotspot, a Harman Kardon surround sound system and the M Carbon front bucket seats with Mugello Red accents.
Here’s hoping this Bimmer’s next owner doesn’t keep it locked away in some garage forever, because cars like the M5 CS are meant to be driven.
