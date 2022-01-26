Watch the New BMW M5 CS Destroy the M5 Competition and M8 in a Drag Race

In the real world, bulking up often means dominance, but it’s quite the opposite in motorsports. Cutting off some grams equals performance excellence on the track. That’s what BMW did with the new M5 CS. It’s 230 pounds lighter than the M5 Competition and, makes 635 HP, a nudge in performance compared to the Competition. But what is the impact on the track?
Well, Mat Watson and crew set aside their valuable time to figure out if 10 HP is worth anything on the track with a drag race between the BMW M5 Competition, M5 CS, and the M8 Gran Coupe.
The M5 Competition, CS, and M8 Competition Gran Coupe are very similar but have some key differences. All three M cars come with the same twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine. In the M8 and M5 Competition, the V8 puts out 625 HP and 750 Nm of torque. The M5 CS, on the other hand, puts out 635 HP and 750 Nm of torque.
They all come with the same all-wheel-drive, 8-speed automatic gearbox with torque converter, and launch control. They can all decouple the front axle for the rear-wheel-drive setup, and are all costly, but with price differences.
The regular M5 Competition costs £104,380, the M8 Gran Coupe costs £123,000, and the M5 CS costs a whopping £140,000 in the UK.
The first race is a quarter-mile race. On the first run, Watson’s M8 gets a jump on the M5s and wins the race by a whisker. They do a rerun, and the M5 CS destroys the duo from launch to finish.
The M5 CS completed the quarter-mile drag race in 10.9-seconds. The M8 followed shortly, finishing at 11.3-seconds, and finally, the M5 Competition finished last at 12.7-seconds.
On the roll race, from 80 kph (50 mph) on comfort settings, the M5 CS took an early lead but ended the race abruptly after a tragic incident - RIP bird. They go for a second run, and the M5 CS is victorious again on quarter and half-mile points.
