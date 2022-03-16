The BMW M5 CS Is a Fantastic Improvement From the M Competition, but at a Price

More on this:

1 2022 M5 CS Drag Races 1,000-HP E 63 S and 880-HP RS 6, Is Like a Lamb Among Lions

2 BMW M5 CS Drag Races 730-HP ABT RS6-R, It's Very Close

3 BMW M5 CS and Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Autobahn Sprint Race Takes Both to 180 MPH

4 BMW M5 CS on Display in Abu Dhabi Looks Amazing in Frozen Deep Green Metallic

5 2022 BMW M5 CS Is Not Even Official, But Its Parts Can be Purchased Online