2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Prototype Driven: Is It the S-Class of Electric High-Riders?

Mercedes-Benz will expand their electric vehicle family with the EQE SUV and EQS SUV later this year. These will be zero-emission alternatives to the EQE and EQS sedans, and they are based on the same EVA platform, packing different all-quiet powertrains, some of which were signed by AMG.
Having some big shoes to fill, the EQS SUV will be the first of the two to premiere. It will debut next month and will be put together at the Tuscaloosa factory, in Alabama, next to the GLE and GLS, where it will be joined on the assembly line by the slightly smaller EQE SUV.
So far, we have seen the Mercedes EQS SUV in different environments, with our spy photographers snapping it numerous times. The Stuttgart car brand has put the spotlight on it too by teasing it, so we already have a good idea of what to expect, or do we? Actually, now we do, because the automaker has finally allowed outsiders to experience the high-rider first-hand.
One of them was MercBenzKing, whom you may remember from one of our previous stories in which he detailed that extremely expensive CLA. The young man took a trip to Sweden to drive a prototype of the EQS SUV on a frozen lake, revealing some of its quirks and features – oh wait, that’s somebody else.
Anyway, the video that you are about to watch down below is a little over 10 minutes long and focuses on the most important aspects of the vehicle. It starts by giving a tour of the camouflaged tester, revealing its key fob, and trunk space, before moving on to the cabin, on the first and second rows. Subsequently, he set it loose on the ice, putting it through its paces sideways, with the traction control turned off. Thus, if you want to see what the EQS SUV is all about before its big debut, you have come to the right place.
