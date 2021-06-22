BMW M5 CS on Display in Abu Dhabi Looks Amazing in Frozen Deep Green Metallic

There’s a reason why BMW has promoted the new M5 CS almost exclusively in its Frozen Deep Green Metallic colorway. You can only get this car with a choice of two BMW Individual colors, the other one being Frozen Brands Hatch Gray Metallic, but the latter is clearly not the popular choice.
Therefore, we can make a case for BMW Individual Frozen Deep Green Metallic being the quintessential color for the quintessential M5, which this CS versions certainly is. When it came out, it was marketed as the “quickest and most powerful production BMW car ever,” and the specs are beyond impressive.
Power comes from a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 unit, tuned to produce 627 hp (636 PS) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. With the help of an eight-speed automatic gearbox and the carmaker’s rear-biased xDrive all-wheel-drive system, the M5 CS can rocket to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 2.9 seconds. That’s 0.2 seconds quicker than the M5 Competition. The top speed, meanwhile, is 190 mph (306 kph).
This particular M5 CS was recently on display at BMW Abu Dhabi Motors, rocking all the features that help it stand out from the super sedan crowd. It’s got many carbon fiber components, such as the hood, roof, splitter, mirror covers, rear trunk lid spoiler, and diffuser. Compared to the M5 Competition, the CS weighs 230 lbs (104 kg) less.
Styling-wise, you get a sweet bronze gold grille surround with matching 20-inch wheels, boasting carbon ceramic brakes, which you can have either in red or gold—these are the gold ones.
We also love the race-inspired LED headlights with their yellow daytime running light technology. It’s both retro and modern.
As for the interior, it’s equipped with bucket seats front and rear, an Alcantara steering wheel and headliner, illuminated door sills, aluminum dark carbon trim, a Harman Kardon sound system, and loads more. Pricing in the U.S. starts from $142,000.
