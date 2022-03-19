Lamborghini Aventador Drag Races BMW M5 and Nissan GT-R, Obliterates Them Both

Old it may be, but the R35 is one helluva car in a straight line as long as you’re prepared to spend lots of greenbacks on go-faster upgrades. Completely stock, on the other hand, the Nissan GT-R can't hide its age.
Presented in October 2007 at the Tokyo Motor Show, the R35 will celebrate its 15th anniversary this year. The most extreme variant on sale right now is the Nismo-branded fellow in the featured clip, which is rocking a 3.8L twin-turbo V6 with 600 ponies at 6,800 revolutions per minute. Maximum torque is rated at 481 pound-feet (652 Nm) between 3,600 and 5,600 revolutions.
Tipping the scales at 1,703 kilograms (3,754 pounds), the Nismo-prepped R35 is let down by the dual-clutch tranny with six forward ratios and its FM-based Premium Midship vehicle architecture. To whom it may concern, the Front Midship platform dates back to the 2003 Infiniti G35 from 2001.
Its main rival for this quarter-mile showdown is the F90 M5 CS, the ultimate 5 Series from the G30 generation. Priced from $142,995 stateside, the performance-oriented sedan cranks out 635 ponies at 6,000 revolutions as well as 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) of torque from 1,800 through 5,950 rpm.
Slightly heavier than the GT-R Nismo at 1,825 kilograms (4,023 pounds), the Bavarian challenger makes easy work of the Japanese sports tourer from a dig and from a roll. Be that as it may, both of these amazing machines are annihilated by the limited-run Lamborghini Aventador Super Veloce Jota.
Once the quickest car on the Nurburgring Nordschleife, the SVJ hides a mid-mounted V12 that produces 759 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 531 pound-feet (720 Nm) of torque at 6,750 rpm. The free-breathing lump channels those resources to all four wheels via the ISR, a seven-speed automated manual that isn’t particularly great in daily-driving scenarios.
Be that as it may, the scissor-doored supercar is the lightest of the lot. The mid-engined layout also translates to a slight advantage from a dig because 57 percent of the curb weight sits over the rear axle. But surprisingly, the SVJ doesn’t brake as hard as the Nismo and CS from 100 mph (161 kph).
