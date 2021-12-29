BMW M5 CS G-Power G5M Hurricane RR Flaunts 888 Horsepower

Based in Bavaria, the peeps at G-Power have tuned the M5 CS into the stratosphere. G5M Hurricane RR is the name of the wildest upgrade pack available, which offers 900 PS (888 horsepower) and tons of torque.
More specifically, 1,050 Nm (775 pound-feet). In other words, the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine surpasses the high-output Hellcat engine in Dodge Redeye models. These figures don’t come cheap, though. At the moment of writing, the upgrade pack is listed at 119,000 euros (make that $135,150).
What do you get for the price of a brand-new X7 M50i? The list of modifications kicks off with forged pistons and connecting rods, two beefy intercoolers, and turbocharger enhancements that include larger compressor and turbine wheels. The G-Power Deeptone stainless-steel exhaust system also needs to be mentioned, along with tips made from carbon fiber, a sports exhaust silencer, sports downpipes, and higher-flow catalytic converters.
From the standpoint of handling characteristics, the simply ludicrous G5M Hurricane RR receives 21-inch forged wheels mounted with high-performance tires from Michelin or Pirelli. A carbon-fiber hood, carbon-fiber wing, orange wrap, and G-Power Hurricane Identity Package complement the leather upholstery and Alcantara used throughout the land missile's interior.
As an added bonus, the Vmax is electronically increased to 330 kilometers per hour (205 miles per hour). The BMW specialist does not mention a single word about transmission updates, but knowing the limitations of the ZF 8HP, the eight-speed automatic surely boasts a heavy-duty clutch kit.
Until the XM arrives next year with a face only a mother could love, the M5 CS remains the most powerful BMW entitled to wear a license plate. Over in Germany, the Competition Sport carries a starting price of 180,400 euros ($204,850 at current exchange rates). By comparison, the 5er sedan in 520i four-cylinder turbo guise is currently listed from 51,500 euros ($58,500).
