2023 BMW M4 CSL Allegedly Set for May Reveal, First Deliveries This Fall

It is no secret that BMW is working on an M4 CSL, as we have seen several prototypes of it while it was being tested. One of the prototypes even had its model logo left uncovered on the front grille, for all to see. What we did not know was its release date.
The latest from the rumor mill seems to cover the latter matter, as several sources claim that BMW will reveal the M4 CSL in the second half of May. To be specific, the 2023 BMW M4 CSL is reportedly scheduled to be revealed at the Concorso d'Eleganza in Villa d'Este, Italy. The event is scheduled to take place on May 20-22, 2022, which is just 74 days away from today.
From previous reports, we already know that BMW is set to reduce the weight of the M4 in CSL trim, and that will involve ditching the rear seats altogether, as well as installing several aerodynamic elements. Moreover, the turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine is set to get more power.
Currently, the most powerful version of that engine delivers 510 horsepower and 650 Nm (479 lb.-ft.) of torque. Cutting a few ponds is part of the CSL recipe, and raising the power level is something that is done to most special-edition vehicles, so it all checks out until this point.
It is worth noting that several rumors point to the fact that BMW is reportedly set on offering the M4 CSL only in xDrive form. While the automatic gearbox is allegedly set to be standard with BMW's M-tuned all-wheel-drive system, the M4 CSL might still be offered with a manual transmission. Since the rumors on the latter are unclear, it may be possible that the six-speed unit might only be available in some markets.
While the reveal date is allegedly set for May 2022, BMW is reportedly scheduled to start manufacturing the M4 CSL starting this summer, sources claim. The first units would then reach dealers in Fall 2022. That sounds nice, unless the global chip shortage has anything to say on the matter.
