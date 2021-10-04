2023 BMW M4 CSL Spied Again, Model Designation Is Now Confirmed by Logo

BMW's M Division is hard at work developing new models and new versions of existing cars. One such version is the CSL based on the M4. This time, our spy photographers caught a prototype that even had the M4 CSL badge on the front grille. Before you go click through the photos in the gallery, some context.
The M4 CSL gets a modified design, which starts with more vents in the bumper around the grille. The changes do not stop here, as the twin kidneys come with a dedicated design inside, which also has the M4 CSL logo on them. If you look closely, you will see it covered by tape in a zoomed-in image in the photo gallery.
On the design front, the M4 CSL has a trunk lid that reminds us of the old M3 CSL of the E46 generation. It seems to have that same distinctive shape. Judging by the presence of camouflage on the bumper and the side sills, the M4 CSL is expected to have different side sills and a modified rear bumper. You should also check out the rear lights, which are different from the regular M4.
We should see the design of the rear bumper soon, as BMW M engineers will continue their tests with a more advanced stage of the prototype. Expect to see the M4 CSL revealed in 2022 as an MY2023 vehicle.
The biggest improvement that the CSL version is expected to bring over the M4 Competition is a reduction in overall weight. The weight reduction package should be mated to improvements in aerodynamics.
Because of the focus on aerodynamic improvements, BMW M's engineers will probably have to do more tests on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Most likely, the German performance brand will want to boast about this model's time on the 'Ring, so they are probably going to attempt to make it as fast as possible on the world's most demanding track.
When power is concerned, BMW is expected to squeeze a bit more out of the 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six unit. The most powerful version of that mill offers 510 horsepower and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque in the M4 Competition, so the CSL should go even higher.
