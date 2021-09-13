2023 BMW M4 CS / CSL Gets Dressed in Black, Reveals New Grille, Tweaked Lights

The more hardcore version of the new-gen BMW M4 Coupe, believed to have been christened either the M4 CS or M4 CSL, has returned to the spy arena. The latest set of spy shots show it with a few updates, which will make it easier to recognize.
Up front, we can see that the grille has a new bolder pattern that appears to have been sketched by Spiderman himself. Flanking it are the camouflaged headlights that sport different graphics compared to the regular M4 lineup, believed to have been signed by the M Division, and further down, the side air intakes were wrapped up.
There is now far less camo on the rear fenders, and for some reason, BMW chose to hide the rear three quarter windows and roof. At the rear, it still retains the ducktail spoiler on the trunk lid and vertical reflectors on each side of the bumper. The quad exhaust pipes are still there, incorporated into the diffuser, and the taillights were partially hidden, suggesting perhaps that they will have revised graphics too.
Besides the visual updates, which should make it more aerodynamic, the 2023 M4 CS / CSL is understood to be a bit lighter than the Competition variant. This was apparently made possible by the extensive use of carbon fiber and probably less sound deadening, in the same vein as the M5 CS.
Pop the hood open and you will still see the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six, likely with more grunt over the M4 Competition. The latter boasts 503 HP and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque, though the exact numbers are unknown. As for the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration, it will take less than 4 seconds, considering that the Competition model can do it in 3.9 seconds.
Even though it has started shaping up, the official unveiling will allegedly take place next year, so interested parties still have a rather long wait until they will be able to drive it.
There is now far less camo on the rear fenders, and for some reason, BMW chose to hide the rear three quarter windows and roof. At the rear, it still retains the ducktail spoiler on the trunk lid and vertical reflectors on each side of the bumper. The quad exhaust pipes are still there, incorporated into the diffuser, and the taillights were partially hidden, suggesting perhaps that they will have revised graphics too.
Besides the visual updates, which should make it more aerodynamic, the 2023 M4 CS / CSL is understood to be a bit lighter than the Competition variant. This was apparently made possible by the extensive use of carbon fiber and probably less sound deadening, in the same vein as the M5 CS.
Pop the hood open and you will still see the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six, likely with more grunt over the M4 Competition. The latter boasts 503 HP and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque, though the exact numbers are unknown. As for the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration, it will take less than 4 seconds, considering that the Competition model can do it in 3.9 seconds.
Even though it has started shaping up, the official unveiling will allegedly take place next year, so interested parties still have a rather long wait until they will be able to drive it.