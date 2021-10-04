Usher Is Casually Cool Posing with a Mercedes-Benz SL R129

AMG

During his photo shoot for Nylon France, the “Yeah” singer didn’t stand awkwardly in front of the camera, holding his hands in his pockets or doing a power pose. He took one of the coolest props out there – a young classic. His choice was from his favorite brand, Mercedes-Benz.The beige roadster channeled exactly the kind of cool Usher was trying to portray. He looked incredibly comfortable in it as he challenged the cream interior with his green outfit.It’s not possible to tell which version Usher is posing with, but the most powerful variants for the fourth generation Mercedes-Benz SL R129 were the 500 and 600. The former came with a V8 engine, giving out 301 hp (306 ps) and a maximum torque of 339 lb-ft (460 Nm). The top of the range, the 600 one, had a V12 engine, with 388 hp (394 ps), maxing out 420 lb-ft (570 Nm).Both had a top speed of 153 mph (250 kph), but the acceleration slightly differed. The Mercedes-Benz SL R129 500 accelerated from 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 6.5 seconds, and the 600 did it in just 6.1 seconds.It's hard to say whether Usher owns the vehicle or just used it for the photoshoot. But given that he is a self-proclaimed fan and owns several cars from the German manufacturer like the Mercedes-Benz CLS, Mercedes-Benz SLS, and the hot hatch Mercedes-AMG A 45, it couldn’t be far-fetched.With a net worth of $180 million, he didn’t just limit at that brand and also owns a Ferrari 458 Spider, a Ford Mustang, a Cadillac Escalade, and a Porsche Carrera GT.Taking these pictures into account, who says cars only make good props for models? Usher looks as cool as he gets in the car, and his motorized companion certainly made him more comfortable during the shoot.