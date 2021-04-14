Featherweight BMW M4 CSL Prototype Hits the Nurburgring

3 Is This the 2019 BMW M4 CSL? Prototype Shows Extreme Aero

Yesterday we got our first ever spy photos of an upcoming BMW M4 version, one that aims to change the status quo in the BMW lineup for the following period, maybe even more than how the introduction of the giant kidney grille did. 23 photos



While



Wearing what looks like the beautiful Portimao Blue BMW color, the M4 CSL prototype was recently spotted both near and on the famed Nurburgring Nordschleife, a track that is expected to welcome the car time and time again after it gets unveiled next year.



The last time we were gifted with a production BMW model wearing the iconic CSL (Coupe Sport Lightweight) moniker was back in 2004, when the BMW M3 CSL was built in a strictly limited 1,383 units available in just two colors.



The M3 CSL was the first production M model to get a carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic roof, a feature that is still being used on a lot of modern BMW M cars.



It was also the first BMW M3 to lap the Nurburgring track in under 8 minutes, mostly thanks to the extreme diet it had been put through compared to a standard M3.



No less that 110 kg (243 pounds) had been shed from the model, mostly thanks to the use of carbon fiber, fiber glass, thinner glass on the rear window and the removal of a lot of sound insulation from the regular M3.



It is expected that the 2023 BMW M4 CSL will go through a similar diet compared to the standard M4 Competition, upon which it is based, with at least 100 kg (220 pounds) waiting to be shed from the car.



Just like its indirect predecessor, the M4 GTS, the rear seats will be replaced by some reinforcing struts, with multiple other comfort features deemed unnecessary for performance also going the way of the dodo.



The exterior will see the return of the now iconic ducktail, with a spoiler integrated in the actual trunk lid, while the front and rear bumpers will a much more aggressive design to improve both the looks and the aerodynamics of the car.



Se to resurrect the three legendary CSL moniker, the limited-edition M4 is expected to go official sometime in the summer of 2022, just in time to celebrate BMW M 's 50th anniversary. While yesterday's spy photos showed a heavily camouflaged prototype, today it's time to check out a more undressed one, with only the modified aerodynamic bits still wearing camo.