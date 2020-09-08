Is This the BMW M4 CSL? Prototype Shows Crazy "VGA" Exhaust

While the second-generation BMW M4 (along with the new M3) should be released later this month, we already know the duo will pack the polarizing super-sized kidney grille we've met on the 4 Series. But why should the front end be the only unusual part of the new M4? Check out this mysterious test car and you'll notice the Bavarian designers seem to be preparing an equally strange posterior.
The tester we have here was spotted in traffic and while we're all accustomed to the two-on-each-side exhaust tip layout of BMW M models, this prototype shows a totally different quad-pipe setup. As such, the tailpipes sit on the sides of a trapezoid, which is found in the middle of a diffuser-style element. Come to think of it, this looks a bit like an upside down VGA (Video Graphics Array) computer port.
Interestingly, the test car was spotted by an enthusiasts driving an F30 3 Series Sedan (Instagram user DiddyF30), with the image being brought to our attention by digital label zer.o.wt, which has delivered eye-catching BMW M renderings in the past.
Sure, with all the talks about the said kidney grille, BMW could simply be trolling us via the said hardware on the prototype, but it would seem like too much effort for the job.
Now, if we look higher, we'll notice a fixed rear wing and since the most recent hardware of the sort was present on the back of the M4 GTS, one might expect the said special to be reborn.
Nevertheless, with rumors of the CSL badge returning (these were also fueled by BMW trademarking the moniker for the M1 through M8 back in 2017), we could be looking at such a test car here. Standing for Coupe Sports Lightweight, this sort of treatment would have to involve a serious diet, thus differentiating the car from "civilian" models such as the M4 Competition or a Performance Parts-loaded model.
Of course, the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six, which we've already met on the X3 M and X4 M, should be pushed well beyond its 510 hp tune for such a special.
The upgrades will also target the transmission, the brakes, the steering and the suspension, for a complete hardcore treatment.
As for the release of the newcomer, we might see this, regardless of its badge, landing in late 2021, as a 2022 model.
