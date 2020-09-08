Is This the BMW M4 CSL? Prototype Shows Crazy "VGA" Exhaust

More on this:

1 Pandem Widebody BMW M3 With Maserati V8 Engine Swap Is Absolutely Special

2 Apple CarPlay Navigation Now Available on the BMW Digital Instrument Cluster

3 Electric BMW 7 Series Spied Road Testing, 2023 BMW i7 Looks Massive

4 2022 BMW X3 Spied With Updates, Looks Like an Angry Pig

5 BMW Electric Bike Based on the DC Roadster Could Be in the Cards for Production