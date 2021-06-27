Alleged 2023 BMW M4 CSL Returns to the Nurburgring for a Few Fast Laps

5 Is This the BMW M4 CSL? Prototype Shows Crazy "VGA" Exhaust

Allegedly dubbed the BMW M4 CS or the M4 CSL, it will look very similar to the regular M4 Coupe, save for a few added pieces, such as the large front apron that will make it more aerodynamic. The side skirts seem to be more pronounced, and the lip spoiler at the back is a bit bigger.More exclusive wheels should be part of the upgrades, and on the spied prototype , they spin around the gold brake calipers.Regardless of the name, BMW’s M Division is expected to make the more hardcore M4 lighter and probably more powerful than the Competition. Thus, it should undergo a strict diet, likely aided by the extensive use of carbon fiber, and might shed some kilograms by dropping some of the sound deadening, which is something that the bigger M5 CS has done.We don’t know anything about the output and torque numbers yet, but the sports coupe will continue to use the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six. The engine will perhaps develop more than in the M4 Competition , which has 503(510 PS / 375) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) available via the right pedal.It is estimated that the BMW M4 CS / CSL will need approximately 4.0 seconds to complete the nought to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint, or a bit less, whereas top speed is believed to stand at over 180 mph (290 kph).The official unveiling of the BMW M4 CS / CSL , if this is indeed what we’re looking at, should happen in 2022, which would make it a 2023 model year on the left side of the pond.