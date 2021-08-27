2023 BMW M4 CSL to Have World’s First M-Designed Headlights

5 550-Horsepower 2023 BMW M4 CSL Is the Return of a Legend

As most BMW aficionados know, 2022 is a special year for the Bavarian carmaker, as its Motorsport GmbH division will turn 50 years old.



Apparently, the new M4 CSL will get some specific ‘M headlights’ that are specially designed for the occasion. Not a lot of details are known at this point, but if we were to guess we’d probably get to see some M-style ‘angel eyes’ LED in there, powered by frickin' lasers, of course. Since this occasion is cause for a celebration of some sorts, obviously, BMW M will honor the 50th birthday of ‘the most powerful letter in the world’ with not one, not two, but at least three special vehicles developed by its in-house tuner.The three cars couldn’t be more different from each other, but this is the world we’re living in now and each of them has a very specific purpose.The 2023 BMW M2 will probably encompass the best traits of what is expected from an M car, at least from a traditional way. With a perfect 50:50 weight distribution , a short wheelbase and a somewhat high-revving straight-six under a long hood, it will definitely be the most ‘M car of the new millennium.’Second on the list, which is no specific order by the way, is the 2023 BMW X8 M , set to become the first electrified M model thanks to a plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain setup that should comprise around 750 horsepower in a gargantuan and odd-looking super crossover.Last, but certainly not least, is the 2023 BMW M4 CSL , which represents the return of a legendary nameplate and should be the fastest and most powerful non-V8 M production car in history.With around 550 horsepower on tap from its reworked S58 inline-six engine, a lower weight thanks to manycomponents replacing their aluminum or steel counterparts, the new CSL is set to be an M4 as thoroughbred as the GT3 is for the Porsche 911 lineup.The last time the world was gifted a CSL badge was on the 2004 BMW M3 CSL, which was the first M model fitted with a carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic roof and the first M3 to go under the 8-minute threshold on the Green Hell.Even though there is a rather thick camouflage still sticking to M4 CSL pre-production prototypes spotted by carparazzi, we can see some design and aero elements that will bridge the gap between motorsport and its predecessor, accompanied by a somewhat unusual addition as part of the ‘M 50th birthday celebration.’The curved ducktail trunk lid is making a comeback and there are many aerodynamic features that should help keep it more glued to the road at high speeds, but it’s the headlights that are hiding something special, otherwise BMW wouldn’t have gone to the trouble of camouflaging them.Apparently, the new M4 CSL will get some specific ‘M headlights’ that are specially designed for the occasion. Not a lot of details are known at this point, but if we were to guess we’d probably get to see some M-style ‘angel eyes’ LED in there, powered by frickin' lasers, of course.