2023 BMW M2 to Give Its Electric Brother a Run for Its Money

Even though the latest BMW M4 and M3 were originally unveiled in their RWD-spec only, with the xDrive versions set to arrive soon in showrooms, you could say that there is a distinct lack of compact, rear-driven sports cars with a hardtop in BMW’s current lineup.
Sure, you can have a BMW Z4 M40i, which is bonkers fast, but nowhere near as track and fun focused as a real M car. On top of it, the only way you can have it with a hard top is by switching over to Toyota for the Supra GR.
This situation will change next year, when the BMW M2 G87 is set to arrive just in time for BMW M’s 50th anniversary, which will bring quite a fair share of novelties for the ‘most powerful letter in the world.’
Apart from a 550-horsepower BMW M4 CSL, which represents the return of one of the most coveted high-performance versions of BMW M models of old, the Bavarians are also working on the second-generation M2.
If both inside rumors and peculiar testing prototypes are to be believed, the next M2 will get a fully electric brother that is likely to use a version of the same powertrain in the recently unveiled i4 M Performance.
In other words, the tentatively called iM2 might become the most powerful compact M model in history with no less than 530 horsepower being sent exclusively to the rear wheels.
That said, the BMW iM2 will also be much heavier than the less powerful, ICE-powered M2 G87, which is expected to feature a slightly detuned version of the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six, codenamed S58B30T0 in the current BMW M3, M4, X3 M and X4 M.
With around 450 horsepower on tap, the dinosaur juice-sipping M2 will also benefit from a 50:50 weight distribution over its axles, not to mention a carbon fiber roof, which is currently reserved only for the CS version.
With its love it or hate it design, there’s no denying that the sportiest 2 Series ever is not only going to be the most M car of the new millennium, but also likely the last one of its kind.
