Alleged 2022 BMW M8 CSL Has Red Eyes and Nostrils, Looks Swab-Friendly

Remember when much of the car world thought BMW was prepping a mid-engine supercar hiding under the body of the 8 Series Coupe / M8? It turned out to be nothing more than a prototype believed to preview an upcoming M8 CS / CSL. Now, the test vehicle has returned to the Nurburgring, three months after we last laid eyes on it.
A few things have changed in the visual department, like the hood, with two scoops and a partial finish similar to the roof that could be made of carbon fiber.
The headlights sport red graphics, like the grille that otherwise reminds of the Vision M Next Concept. Additional red accents can be seen on the brake calipers and inside the side and rear vents.
Besides these, the prototype looks pretty much the same, featuring a unique diffuser that incorporates the quad exhaust pipes on each side and an F1-like third brake light in the middle.
Carbon fiber panels have replaced the rear quarter windows, and that big wing that resides on the trunk lid appears to be adjustable. It will contribute to the improved downforce of the car, together with other upgrades, such as the large front splitter.
Nothing is official at this point, but it is very likely that the upcoming M8 CSL, if that’s what this is, will use an updated version of the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 powering the regular M8.
The latter has up to 616 bhp available via the throttle, and some believe that the more hardcore model would get 626 bhp, just like the M5 CS, which needs 3 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, and can keep pushing all the way up to 190 mph (306 kph).
BMW’s M Division will turn 50 next year, so that’s when they might lift the curtain for the M8 CSL.
