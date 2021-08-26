Alleged 2022 BMW M8 CSL Has Red Eyes and Nostrils, Looks Swab-Friendly

More on this:

1 The BMW M8 Coupe and Convertible Have Returned to the U.S. After a Short Hiatus

2 Mystery BMW M8 Prototype Previews Track-Focused Variant for M's 50th Anniversary

3 2021 BMW M8 Drag Races Dodge Challenger Hellcat, Gets a Lesson in Humility

4 2022 BMW Alpina B8 Grand Coupe Is Here, Let’s Take Look at Its Mind-Blowing V8

5 AC Schnitzer Rolls Out BMW M8 Gran Coupe Tuning Program With 720 PS