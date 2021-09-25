There Ain’t No Camo Thick Enough to Hide the Naughty Nature of the 2023 BMW M4 CSL

Have you missed the 2023 BMW M4 CS / M4 CSL? Well, probably not, since a little over a week has passed since we last laid eyes on a prototype. That one featured a black paint finish and lots of vinyl stickers to hide its bad boy styling, whereas the latest one, which was captured while doing the usual rounds at the Nurburgring, has a trendier white look.
As you can see for yourselves, the camouflage is still present, covering nearly all body panels, save for the doors, pillars, and part of the rear fenders. But that’s no surprise, as it will set itself apart from the normal M4 and M4 Competition by getting a few upgrades.
It appears that a bolder grille, with horizontal slats, will be just one of them. We can also see that it has a thicker chin, rather big ducktail spoiler, and the ever-present quad exhaust pipes that have a slightly larger diameter, apparently. The diffuser looks new, and the head- and taillights are partially under wraps, and were signed by BMW M.
Whether it will be named the M4 CS or M4 CSL, the more track-focused model will be more aerodynamic than its regular siblings. Due to the supposed implementation of extra carbon fiber, it will also be lighter, and likely more powerful, as it should boast higher output and torque numbers than the Competition variant.
In the latter, the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint takes under 4 seconds, and it can push up to 155 mph (250 kph) without the M Driver's Pack. Its twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six produces 503 bhp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque.
BMW’s M Division is still keeping the official unveiling date close to its chest. Nonetheless, we could see it in an official environment sometime next year, presumably launching as a 2023 model.
