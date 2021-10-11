2023 BMW M4 CSL Looks Fast, Sounds Furious in Nurburgring Spy Video

More on this:

1 2023 BMW M4 CSL Spied Again, Model Designation Is Now Confirmed by Logo

2 There Ain’t No Camo Thick Enough to Hide the Naughty Nature of the 2023 BMW M4 CSL

3 2023 BMW M4 CS / CSL Gets Dressed in Black, Reveals New Grille, Tweaked Lights

4 2023 BMW M4 CSL to Have World’s First M-Designed Headlights

5 Alleged 2023 BMW M4 CSL Returns to the Nurburgring for a Few Fast Laps