2023 BMW M4 CSL Looks Fast, Sounds Furious in Nurburgring Spy Video

The BMW M4 CSL (or is it the M4 CS?) has returned to the spy arena, this time in a video shot at the Nurburgring last week, which reveals the soundtrack of the more hardcore model.
It’s clear that the M Division’s engineers have left their mark on the engine and exhaust tone, as the car does sound wilder than the new M4 Coupe and M4 Competition Coupe.
Speaking of which, it is understood to be more powerful than the latter, whose twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six engine makes 503 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque, rocketing it to 62 mph (100 kph) in less than 4 seconds.
Besides sporting more oomph compared to the rest of the lineup, the 2023 M4 CSL or M4 CS will also be more aerodynamic. Moreover, it should be lighter as well, due to the alleged implementation of additional carbon fiber.
Visually, it will stand out thanks to the bolder grille with horizontal slats, bigger front apron, bespoke headlights, and taillights, which were made by BMW’s M Division, new rear diffuser that still incorporates the quad exhaust pipes, and perhaps exclusive wheels and badging. We’d expect a few special upgrades inside too, where it could feature front seats with even more side bolstering, as well as more exclusive upholstery and trim, and perhaps extra carbon fiber accents.
Judging by the multitude of prototypes spotted in different environments these past few months, it appears that BMW M is just about ready to wrap up the testing and fine-tuning phase of the car. However, if the latest reports are accurate, then the new M4 CSL / M4 CS will perhaps debut sometime next year and could arrive in North America as a 2023 model, carrying a premium over the M4 Competition xDrive Coupe, which starts at $78,800.
