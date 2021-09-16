Unofficial 2023 BMW M4 CS / CSL Preview Brings the Hidden Carbon Fiber to Life

When your virtual artist account is called “Germany’s Finest,” it is clear that we are dealing with someone dwelling in a specific region of the automotive imagination land. One populated with Audis, BMWs, Mercedes, Porsches and the lot.
Nothing wrong with expressing your automotive love for a certain part of the four-wheeled world, if you ask us. Frankly, we are feeling even more positive about it after we noticed the latest virtual project and the talent for bringing to an “undressed” CGI life the vehicles still hidden under heavy layers of camouflage.
The recent attempt has to do with the highly controversial Bavarian take on the G82 second-generation M4 sports car. Of course, we have already heard all the arguments for and against the humongous kidney grille. And it’s only logical that no matter what fans think about it, the design trait will soldier on for the foreseeable future. Or at least the lifespan of the current M3/M4 generation.
So, there is no other way to put it, but the M4’s ugly duckling face is here to stay. That means its upcoming M4 CS/CSL street/track weapon will keep the design, albeit with a few changes, as evidenced by spy shots of prototypes undergoing testing. It’s still an ongoing debate if the M4 will get the CS or CSL moniker, but this pixel master seems to have already made a choice.
The same can be said about the design that is currently hidden under heavy layers of camouflage. After undressing it, we can have an unofficial peek at the possible styling traits of the next hardcore iteration. Of course, most of the body will remain unchanged and the tweaks will have to do with a few subtle additions.
For example, the kidney grille appears hollow to make room for an even bolder pattern. But, more importantly, we can have a potential look at the cool aerodynamic accessories made from carbon fiber. The new lights also make an appearance, both in yellow and white. But unfortunately, the rear view is a no-show this time around. Maybe next time.
