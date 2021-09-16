Unofficial 2023 BMW M4 CS / CSL Preview Brings the Hidden Carbon Fiber to Life

More on this:

1 Purple Silk BMW M4 Competition Cabrio Is Totally What the Joker Would “Buy” Harley Quinn

2 2023 BMW M4 CS / CSL Gets Dressed in Black, Reveals New Grille, Tweaked Lights

3 BMW M4 Gets the Digital Widebody Treatment, Bucktooth Grille Finally Blends In

4 2023 BMW M4 CSL to Have World’s First M-Designed Headlights

5 Alleged 2023 BMW M4 CSL Returns to the Nurburgring for a Few Fast Laps