This Report Concerning the 2023 BMW M3 CS and M4 CS Will Upset Purists

BMW’s M Division is about to expand the new-gen M3 and M4 family with the CS variants. These have already been spotted testing in different environments, and if you were hoping that they will remain pure at heart, then you’re in for a rather big disappointment, if the latest report turns out to be accurate that is.
According to BMWBlog, which is citing undisclosed sources, the upcoming BMW M3 CS and M4 CS will not launch with rear-wheel drive and a stick shift. Thus, the two high-performance models should get the M-tuned xDrive all-wheel drive system and an automatic gearbox instead.
Not all is lost, however, because the quoted website believes that the higher-spec M4 CSL might indeed get a six-speed manual transmission to channel the thrust to both axles, allegedly. More on this model in a few moments, but first we will remind you that the CS variants of the new-gen M3 and M4 will sit above the Competition models, and they should feature some weight savings.
Also, in terms of power, they will basically bridge the gap between the normal M3 and M4 Competition and the upcoming M4 CSL. As a result, they should launch with at least 503 bhp, which is the output of the Competition models, and less than 542 bhp, as that’s how much the M4 CSL is believed to boast. Price-wise, they might kick off at over $80,000 Stateside, which makes sense considering that the M3 and M4 Competition xDrive can be had from $76,900 and $78,800 respectively.
We obviously don’t know when the new M3 and M4 CS will premiere, though we reckon it should happen sometime next year. The naughtier M4 CSL, with its more aggressive looks, less weight, and more power, will follow them, perhaps after the second half, and should start arriving at dealers nationwide before the end of 2022.
