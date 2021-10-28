2 Two-Faced Robot Table Clock Has a Dark Side, Goes for More Than $60,000

1 Aston Martin Drops by Jay Leno's Garage to Show off DB5 Goldfinger Continuation

More on this:

Limited-Edition Timepiece From Girard-Perregaux Boasts Aston Martin Racing Green Dial

Aston Martin’s racing green looks astoundingly on the latest creation from Swiss luxury watch manufacturer Girard-Perregaux. The Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition timepiece is a collaboration between the two iconic brands and is now available worldwide. 8 photos



Other



With three-dial counters (two chronograph registers and a small seconds display) and a small date display positioned at 04:30, the Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition is housed in a 42 mm (1.6 in) 904L stainless steel case, which offers improved corrosion and scratch resistance. It is also brighter and more luxurious in appearance, as explained by the manufacturer.



The limited-edition



Only available in 188 pieces, the Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition is now available worldwide in all the authorized Girard-Perregaux retailers, and considering the hefty price of some of the other timepieces released by the Swiss watchmaker, this one is quite a bargain, at approximately $18,100.



Aston Martin and Ever since the early 1900s, Aston Martin adopted green as its color for its racing cars, with the famous DBR1 being just one of the iconic examples from the past. It is a color that gave the watch manufacturer a lot of trouble as it applied the paint 21 times to the dial to form seven distinct layers.Other Aston Martin influences can also be found in this equally functional and exquisite timepiece, such as the familiar diamond-like pattern seen in the car brand’s logo between 1921 and 1926 and in many of the quilted seats of its sports cars.With three-dial counters (two chronograph registers and a small seconds display) and a small date display positioned at 04:30, the Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition is housed in a 42 mm (1.6 in) 904L stainless steel case, which offers improved corrosion and scratch resistance. It is also brighter and more luxurious in appearance, as explained by the manufacturer.The limited-edition watch is a mixture of different shapes, finishes, textures, and hues meant to be a celebration of the past while simultaneously embracing the future. Both companies come with extensive know-how in their fields, an experience spanning over three centuries, but while they respect one another’s heritage, they also share a forward-thinking outlook.Only available in 188 pieces, the Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition is now available worldwide in all the authorized Girard-Perregaux retailers, and considering the hefty price of some of the other timepieces released by the Swiss watchmaker, this one is quite a bargain, at approximately $18,100.Aston Martin and Girard-Perregaux revealed their partnership at the beginning of this year and the Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition is the second brainchild of the two, with the first one being the Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges, a timepiece that is priced at $146,000.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

load press release