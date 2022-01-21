2023 BMW M4 CSL Spied in Its Second-Favorite Place, Its Driver Is Not Happy

BMW is preparing to reveal the CSL version of its M4 Coupé, and our spy photographers were there to catch it while it was being refueled. This time, we get to have a glimpse of the interior, which features a rear seat delete. The German marque covered up the space with a large plaque that has CSL on it.
While this is not the biggest photo gallery of a BMW M4 CSL you have ever seen, but it is the first that gets this close to a prototype that is sitting still. Some of the photos might not be the best quality you have ever seen, but that is what happens when people push photographers out of the way.
Thanks to the photos in the gallery, we get to take a better look at the design of the front bumper, which comes with a special cut near the edges of its integrated splitter.
The rear of the M4 CSL comes with the signature spoiler, which was first seen on the first M3 CSL, of the E46 generation, which was the last M3 with an inline-six-cylinder naturally aspirated motor.
It was followed by the last naturally aspirated M3, and now we have the most powerful M3 and M4 models ever made, which are offered with all-wheel-drive for the first time in their career. The setup was introduced last year.
The CSL version of the M4 also has modifications to its rear bumper, not just to its trunk lid and its front bumper. The side sills are also covered by camouflage, while the rear side windows have camo on them to conceal the lack of the rear seat bench.
Thanks to the brave photographers that supplied us with these photos, we get to see that the bucket seats of the M4 CSL come with even more carbon fiber than the optional ones on the M4.
Having been fortunate enough to sit in one of these last year, while driving an M4 on the track for a different publication, I can say that the optional bucket seats with carbon fiber of the M4 offered sufficient support. Moreover, they were not as uncomfortable as you would imagine for a longer trip.
