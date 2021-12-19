AWD BMW M4 Competition Hits the Track for a Timed Lap, Puts the Alpina B3 To Shame

The all-new BMW M4 Competition Coupe xDrive was set loose at the track, for a timed lap. Sport Auto put Uwe Sener in the driver’s seat, equipped the car with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, and timed it from start to finish at the Hockenheim GP.
When the hypothetical chequered flag drop, the premium compact sports coupe, which is now available with an xDrive all-wheel drive system for the first time, did a 1:53.90. But what does this mean? Let’s take a look at FastestLaps for the answer.
For one, the M4 Competition Coupe xDrive was equally fast to the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster, Porsche Cayman GT4, Jaguar XE SV Project 8, and Porsche 911 (991) GT3. It managed to beat the Porsche Taycan Turbo, McLaren MP4-12C Spider, BMW M5 Competition (F90), and Audi R8 V10 RWD, which completed the course in 1:54.10, 1:54.10, 1:54.20, and 1:54.20 respectively.
The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was clocked at 1:54.60, identical to the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, and BMW M3 Competition. Further down the chart, we find the rear-wheel drive M4 Coupe and M2 CS, each with 1:55.60, Alpina B3, with 1:56.50, and the BMW M850i, and Audi RS 6 Avant (C8), which lapped the track in 1:56.60.
BMW’s punchy all-weather machine, which has 503 hp produced by the twin-turbo 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine, came behind the mighty M5 CS, as well as the Carrera S variant of the new Porsche 911, which posted 1:53.60 and 1:53.40 respectively. The Audi R8 V10 Performance was a few tenths of a second quicker, and so was the M8 Competition. As for the fastest production car to have lapped the German track, unofficially that is, because these are all unofficial lap times, was the McLaren Senna, in 1:40.79, followed by the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series and McLaren 720S, with 1:43.30 and 1:45.50 respectively.
