Oh Boy, a Stock BMW M5 CS Just Beat a Tuned Nissan GT-R – Say What?

Is the Nissan GT-R still on your bucket list, almost 14 years after production kicked off in Japan? Well, you may want to reconsider your dream cars, because the Godzilla is no match to modern machines. And we’re not even talking about supercars, but rather high-performance sedans, like the BMW M5 CS.
To make things even more embarrassing, the Nissan GT-R in question is said to have been tuned. The video embedded at the bottom of the page states that it rocks no less than 641 hp (650 ps / 478 kW) from its twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6.
As a result, it is way punchier than the latest Nismo, which boasts 600 hp and is capable of completing the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in just 2.5 seconds. Moreover, the high-end variant is a 10-second car down the quarter-mile. Choose the most humble GT-R ever made, and you will have to live with 480 hp, yet even that is enough to rocket it to 62 mph in a neck-snapping 3.2 seconds.
As far as the BMW M5 CS is concerned, without anyone tampering with its twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine, it is capable of hitting the 62 mph (100 kph) mark in just 3 seconds and 60 mph (97 kph) in 2.9 seconds. This makes it 0.2 seconds faster than the already insane M5 Competition. The 626 hp (635 ps / 467 kW) and 533 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque are channeled to the rear-biased xDrive all-wheel drive system, which bears the M Division’s signature.
So, how was the M5 CS able to beat the bad GT-R, considering that the latter is said to be even more powerful than it? Your guess is as good as ours, but before thinking of an answer, you should at least check out the actual clip, which lies one mouse-click away.
As a result, it is way punchier than the latest Nismo, which boasts 600 hp and is capable of completing the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in just 2.5 seconds. Moreover, the high-end variant is a 10-second car down the quarter-mile. Choose the most humble GT-R ever made, and you will have to live with 480 hp, yet even that is enough to rocket it to 62 mph in a neck-snapping 3.2 seconds.
As far as the BMW M5 CS is concerned, without anyone tampering with its twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine, it is capable of hitting the 62 mph (100 kph) mark in just 3 seconds and 60 mph (97 kph) in 2.9 seconds. This makes it 0.2 seconds faster than the already insane M5 Competition. The 626 hp (635 ps / 467 kW) and 533 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque are channeled to the rear-biased xDrive all-wheel drive system, which bears the M Division’s signature.
So, how was the M5 CS able to beat the bad GT-R, considering that the latter is said to be even more powerful than it? Your guess is as good as ours, but before thinking of an answer, you should at least check out the actual clip, which lies one mouse-click away.