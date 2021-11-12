Oh Boy, a Stock BMW M5 CS Just Beat a Tuned Nissan GT-R – Say What?

More on this:

1 World’s Quickest Nissan GT-R Goes Drag Racing, and It’s a Must-See Video

2 Tesla Model S Plaid Drags 911 Turbo S and Tuned GT-R, Braking Is the Scary Part

3 Corvette Z06 Tries Its Best to Beat the Nissan GT-R, but It’s All in Vain

4 Tesla Model S Plaid vs. M5 CS vs. CT5-V Blackwing Drag Race Isn't Even Close

5 BMW M5 CS Is Unimpressed by the M2 CS, Simply Wipes the Floor With It