Florida Dealer Asks $500K for a 2016 M4 GTS, Says It's "For the Ultimate BMW Collector"

More on this:

1 BMW M4 GTS Can't Escape Audi TT RS in Nurburgring Chase, Tries Hard

2 Porsche Still Daddy: Chris Harris Compares 911 GT3 RS, Merc-AMG GT R, BMW M4 GTS

3 BMW M4 GTS Wrecked In Germany, Every Remaining Unit Gains Value

4 BMW M4 GTS vs. M4 vs. M2 Battle Is a Quest to Find the Best M Car, Plus Drifting

5 Porsche 911 R vs. BMW M4 GTS Track Fight Drift-Disturbed by Alfa Romeo Giulia Q