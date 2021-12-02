Florida Dealer Asks $500K for a 2016 M4 GTS, Says It's "For the Ultimate BMW Collector"

BMW initially announced that they will only make 700 units of the M4 GTS. When production ended altogether in 2016, however, the actual VIN numbers revealed that they built 103 more.
Car #803 is the one pictured in the image gallery above, and costs $499,900. It is advertised on eBay by a Florida dealer, which has some wild machines in its portfolio, including a Ford F-250 with a huge ground clearance, and even a few full-blown exotics.
The jaw-dropping buy-it-now price is justified by the fact that it is the final M4 GTS made, with the vendor stating that it targets “the ultimate BMW collector.” It has 250 miles (402 km) since new, has a black on black look, copper wheels that measure 20 inches, and the usual carbon amenities that the company fitted to the entire model family.
Copper accents can be seen inside on the four-point roll bar, which has replaced the rear seats altogether, while the rest of the interior mixes leather and suede, and displays the ‘M’ logo and colors on certain parts. The fabric door pull handles are not included here, as this one features the solid components instead. A good old handbrake lever was chosen for the M4 GTS instead of the electric one normally found in most modern vehicles.
kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque, obtained from a tuned version of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six engine that powers the previous generation M4.
Being 60 pounds (27 kg) lighter and more powerful than its more mainstream sibling, the M4 GTS needs only 3.8 seconds to hit the 62 mph (100 kph) mark from a standstill, making it more agile than the modern-day M4 Competition Coupe too. Top speed was electronically capped at 190 mph (305 kph).
Designed as a more track-focused variant of the F82, with other modifications besides the ones that we already mentioned, the M4 GTS lapped the old configuration of the Nurburgring Nordschleife in 7 minutes and 28 seconds, or 24 seconds faster than the standard M4.
Still, even with that much grunt and proper cornering capability, not to mention the wilder looks, paying half a million dollars for what is, in essence, a less comfortable and not that practical old M4 doesn’t seem like bargain, even if we are looking at the final one made.
So, assuming that you’d have that many Benjamins to blow on a set of wheels, would you really go for this M4 GTS instead of a true supercar? We don’t know about you, but we’d likely go for a Lamborghini, a Ferrari, a Porsche, or a McLaren in a heartbeat, and we’re not even talking used, but a brand-new one.
