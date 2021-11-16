BMW M4 Competition Takes on Ferrari F8 Tributo, Gap Can Be Seen From Space

Since every petrolhead enjoys a nice drag race between two powerful yet totally different vehicles, we thought we’d share another one with you. This time, you’re about to see a premium sports coupe take on a full-blown supercar, and you won’t have to zoom in to see which one was faster.
As the video description doesn’t say anything about possible engine mods, we are going to assume that the previous generation BMW M4 Competition and more modern Ferrari F8 Tributo were stock.
This means that the German model can deal with the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in just a hair over 4 seconds when fitted with the dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission. The six-speed manual variant is a couple of tenths of a second slower, and in both cases, you are looking at 444 hp (450 ps / 331 kW) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque produced by the turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six gasoline engine.
The Ferrari uses a turbocharged unit too, albeit a 3.9-liter V8 one, which boasts a truly staggering 710 hp (720 ps / 530 kW) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm). Like the M4, it too is rear-wheel drive, and it has a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission to channel the thrust to the wheels. In terms of straight-line performance, it sits in a different league, as it needs just 2.9 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, and can keep going all the way up to 211 mph (340 kph).
Now, almost 300 horsepower separates the two fast cars, with the F8 Tributo holding the upper ground, so why did the driver of the Bimmer choose to race it against the exotic model instead of staying put? That’s a question that only he can answer, so let’s see just how big the gap was at the end of the run.
